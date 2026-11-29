Police have released 3,221 motorcycles that had been impounded for minor traffic offences, following a directive issued by President William Ruto.

This was announced by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo, who spoke during the National Boda Boda Convention in Mombasa.

Omollo also revealed that county returns received so far show that 644 boda boda riders have joined the public service.

Of these, 253 joined the National Government Administration, 371 joined the National Police Service and 20 became National Police Reservists.

The PS was reporting back on commitments made after boda boda leaders met the President at State House and during engagements with riders in Kilifi, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia and Vihiga.

Riders had raised concerns about impounded motorcycles, access to public service jobs, relations with the police and the difficulty of saving from an unpredictable daily income.

At the Coast, police released 471 motorcycles, comprising 171 in Mombasa, 160 in Kwale and 140 in Kilifi.

Omollo asked association officials to submit the registration number of each motorcycle still held for an offence covered by the directive, together with the name of the police station, so that county police commanders can follow up.

On employment, Omollo said former riders recruited into the National Police Service had completed training and taken up their duties.

He urged association leaders to share vacancy notices with their members so that qualified riders can apply for advertised positions as chiefs, assistant chiefs and police officers.

Omollo called for closer cooperation between riders, chiefs, police officers and sub-county security committees to address motorcycle theft and attacks on riders.

He noted that when a motorcycle bought on credit is stolen, the rider loses the income that supports the family while loan repayments continue.

He urged riders to report threats and thefts promptly and asked association leaders and local security officials to address complaints early.

The PS highlighted the role of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST) in helping riders save for retirement even when their earnings vary from day to day.

He also encouraged riders who operate motorcycles owned by others to set aside what they can towards buying their own, reducing the amount they would need to borrow.

Omollo acknowledged the difficulties young people in coastal counties had faced in obtaining national identity cards, including additional vetting and fees.

He encouraged those who have turned 18 to apply for their IDs and urged riders to make use of the Mombasa Huduma Centre.

An ID, he said, enables a rider to open a bank account, register a business, access government services and register to vote.

Invoking President Ruto’s “Usawa ni sawa” message, Dr. Omollo said riders in Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi have the same claim to good roads as riders in Nyeri.

He said the same principle applies when a rider needs medical care or a family depends on daily fares to keep a child in school.

Citing road, market and stadium projects in Nyeri, he expressed confidence that Kenyans would give the President a second term on the strength of his development record.

The PS thanked the Boda Boda Association of Kenya, led by Chairman Kevin Mubadi, for its cooperation with local administrators and police.

The convention also brought together representatives of KNEST national government administrators and police commanders.