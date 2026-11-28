Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on residents of Western Kenya to rally behind President William Ruto for a decisive first-round victory in the August 2027 general election. Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, made the appeal during the second phase of the Western Kenya development tour, accompanying President Ruto and other regional leaders.

Mudavadi emphasized President Ruto’s administration’s consistent development record across the region, urging residents of Busia and Bungoma Counties to support his re-election based on these gains.

“I want to urge the residents of Busia and Western Kenya to take my word that President Ruto will win through the ballot in a free and fair election. We want your vote to be in his basket and your vote to contribute to his victory,” Mudavadi stated.

He further added, “My message to the voters in Busia County is that we want you to support our petition for a free victory. We don’t want anyone to go to court; if anyone dares to go to court, they should be afraid. Even the judge should ask them what they are doing there. Let us unite because you have seen the development: roads, electricity, education, water, and security in the nation of Kenya.”

The tour commenced in Butula, Bumula Constituency, Busia County, where President Ruto launched the KSh 3.3 billion Butula–Nambale–Amukura, Amukura–Machakusi, and Kotur–Kocholia roads project. This investment initially covered 55 kilometres, with an additional seven kilometres incorporated, extending connectivity across Butula, Nambale, Teso North, and Teso South constituencies.

Leaders also flagged off the KSh 1.3 billion Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project, aiming to connect 16,000 households across Busia County.

Mudavadi highlighted on social media that these investments would improve farmers’ access to markets, reduce transport costs, support small businesses, and empower young entrepreneurs through reliable infrastructure and electricity.

“Equitable development means ensuring that where one lives doesn’t determine your access to essential services or economic opportunities,” the Prime CS noted.

President Ruto also inaugurated the KSh 230 million Bumala Modern Market in Butula Constituency, providing modern trading spaces for at least 320 traders and additional capacity for 150 outdoor vendors.

The facility includes cold storage, an ICT hub, a food court, childcare facilities, dedicated business spaces, and modern sanitation amenities.

“These facilities will help traders reduce post-harvest losses, embrace digital commerce, and grow their businesses, while enabling mothers to trade in a safe and dignified environment with access to childcare,” Mudavadi remarked.

Later, in Misikhu, Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County, following the launch of the Misikhu Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market and the commencement of the Misikhu–Naitiri Road construction, Mudavadi challenged Bungoma residents to translate their support for the President into votes. He stressed Western Kenya’s crucial role in securing Ruto’s re-

election, noting that Bungoma, like other Western Kenya counties, has received a fair share of national government projects aimed at boosting the local economy and improving connectivity.

He urged voters to mobilize behind President Ruto for a first-round victory, dismissing the opposition as lacking a clear development vision and accusing some of its leaders of promoting divisive, tribal politics.

“I want to say that President Ruto is on the path to securing his second term victory. What I urge is that we want him to achieve that victory with Bungoma’s votes,” Mudavadi stated.

Defending the government’s development agenda, Mudavadi argued that the opposition could reverse key programs and budgetary priorities initiated by the Kenya Kwanza administration to promote development and improve livelihoods.

“Ndugu na dada wa Bungoma, upinzani hawamtakii mema hapa. Mheshimiwa Ruto ndiye ametafuta na kushika password ya kuleta usawa katika Kenya. Hawa majamaa wa opposition lengo lao ni kusema kwamba wanataka tukae kando waingie pale wabadilishe budget waanze kupinga zile program zote za maendeleo mheshimiwa Ruto ameleta katika Kenya ili kuweka usawa.” Mudavadi said.

He continued, “We will not allow this country to be destroyed by an opposition that lacks a vision, an opposition that is divisive and tribalistic. Lazima tuwe na kiongozi ambaye akishika ni mkenya na anashika ukenya nay eye ni mheshimiwa Rais William Ruto.

Mudavadi further criticized opposition leaders for what he termed attempts to interfere with the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August polls.

He challenged the opposition to organize itself and prepare for the electoral contest rather than questioning the electoral process, maintaining that President Ruto remains the best-positioned leader to steer the country’s development agenda.

“Hawa jamaa wamezoea kila wakati wanaanza kuingilia IEBC, wakome. Kwa sababu wewe haujatengeneza team yako bado unatafuta jinsi ya kutengeneza team na unaingilia referi. The opposition does not have a team and we are 9 months shy of the general election. They should stop casting doubts on the electoral body, they should first get their team together.” Mudavadi asserted.

Saturday’s tour also included Muregu-Eshilakwe in Navakholo Constituency and Shisejeri in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County, where the Prime CS continued to urge Western Kenya residents to unite and support President Ruto’s re-election bid as the development agenda for the region scaled up.

The four-day second phase of the development tour, running from November 28 to December 1, 2026, covers Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega, and Vihiga counties. On Sunday, leaders are scheduled to be in Malava and Khwisero in Kakamega County for the second day of phase two of the Western Kenya development tour.