33 bodies recovered from Kericho mass grave, 25 confirmed to be infants

A total of 33 bodies have been recovered from a mass grave at Makaburini Cemetery in Kericho Town, with 25 of the remains confirmed to be infants and 8 adults.

The exercise, which commenced after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations secured a court order, initially targeted 14 bodies believed to have been interred at the site.

Investigators later established that the remains had been transferred from Nyamira District Referral Hospital after remaining unclaimed at the facility’s morgue.

Two individuals, the Nyamira Public Health Officer and the cemetery caretaker, are currently under police custody to support ongoing investigations.

Autopsies on all the exhumed bodies are expected to begin on Wednesday to determine the causes of death and aid in identifying the deceased.

Security has also been tightened around the cemetery, which has been cordoned off since the matter came to light.

Additional reporting by Erick Kiplangat