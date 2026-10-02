County NewsNEWS

4 arrested in Western as DCI steps up crackdown on narcotics

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

A coordinated crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Busia and Bungoma counties has led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of a substantial haul of cannabis sativa.

In Busia County, detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigation Bureau (NANIB), acting on intelligence, intercepted a Fuso lorry, registration number KDU 981Y, along the Busia–Kisumu Highway.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The lorry, which was ferrying cereals to Nairobi, was subjected to a search that exposed a cleverly concealed consignment of 14 bales of cannabis sativa. The drugs had been packed in two sacks and concealed beneath dry cassava in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The recovered cannabis weighed 59.15 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of Sh1,774,500. Two suspects, Evans Josiah Mugambi and Moses Murambula Odwera, were arrested on the spot and taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bungoma County, officers from Bungoma Police Station, while on patrol along the Siritanyi–Mateka Road, stopped and searched a grey Toyota Probox, registration number KCK 089M. The search uncovered five bales of cannabis weighing 7 kilogrammes, wrapped in yellow tape and concealed in a sack.

Two suspects, Boaz Kwamba and Peter Ndungu, were arrested in connection with the illicit consignment. The four suspects remain in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, while the impounded vehicles and recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits.

President Ruto arrives in Beijing, China
Police car accident killed Kabarak University student, IPOA says
Kenya’s exclusive breastfeeding rate drops
Budget Controller rejects Meru Senator’s bid to block withdrawals from county fund

“The DCI remains relentless in the fight against narcotics trafficking, dismantling trafficking networks and ensuring that traffickers face the full force of the law”, the DCI vowed.

NTSA introduces tighter vehicle inspection rules
PS Muoria challenges TVETs to train youth for industry, self-employment
Tourist visas won’t guarantee you a job abroad, government warns Kenyans
Nyali MP appeals to Mombasa youth to avoid hijacked protests
Radio in 23 languages, 15 stations, and one country
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article OpenAI fires workers for mishandling ‘sensitive information’
Next Article World Athletics Competition Management Director Pierce O’Callaghan visits Kenya
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nairobi named among Africa’s five cities to watch 
County News NEWS
Bamburi Cement eyes 1 million-ton cement supply for Lamu refinery
Business Local Business
Nairobi conference calls for stronger protection of intersex persons across Africa
County News
Ethiopia and Eritrea cut diplomatic ties as northern conflict escalates
Africa County News

You May also Like

International News

Dozens killed as Israeli special forces raid Lebanese village in search of 40-year-old remains

Local NewsNEWS

Gachagua impeachment: High Court hearings resume this morning

Local NewsNEWS

Promote local made products, DP tells Kenyans in SA

Local News

Three found guilty in Baby Sagini assault case

Show More