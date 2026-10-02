4 arrested in Western as DCI steps up crackdown on narcotics

A coordinated crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Busia and Bungoma counties has led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of a substantial haul of cannabis sativa.

In Busia County, detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigation Bureau (NANIB), acting on intelligence, intercepted a Fuso lorry, registration number KDU 981Y, along the Busia–Kisumu Highway.

The lorry, which was ferrying cereals to Nairobi, was subjected to a search that exposed a cleverly concealed consignment of 14 bales of cannabis sativa. The drugs had been packed in two sacks and concealed beneath dry cassava in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The recovered cannabis weighed 59.15 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of Sh1,774,500. Two suspects, Evans Josiah Mugambi and Moses Murambula Odwera, were arrested on the spot and taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bungoma County, officers from Bungoma Police Station, while on patrol along the Siritanyi–Mateka Road, stopped and searched a grey Toyota Probox, registration number KCK 089M. The search uncovered five bales of cannabis weighing 7 kilogrammes, wrapped in yellow tape and concealed in a sack.

Two suspects, Boaz Kwamba and Peter Ndungu, were arrested in connection with the illicit consignment. The four suspects remain in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, while the impounded vehicles and recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits.

“The DCI remains relentless in the fight against narcotics trafficking, dismantling trafficking networks and ensuring that traffickers face the full force of the law”, the DCI vowed.