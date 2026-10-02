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World Athletics Competition Management Director Pierce O’Callaghan visits Kenya

Accompanied by officials from both the Sports Ministry and Athletics Kenya, O’Callaghan toured the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday evening before visiting the Nyayo Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex on Thursday.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

World Athletics Director of Competition Management Pierce O’Callaghan is in the country to inspect and provide infrastructure upgrade guidance in preparation for Kenya hosting the 22nd World Athletics Championships in September 2029.

Accompanied by officials from both the Sports Ministry and Athletics Kenya, O’Callaghan toured the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday evening before visiting the Nyayo Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex on Thursday.

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He later met with the Sports Principal Secretary, Elijah Mwangi, on Thursday afternoon, who reaffirmed the country’s commitment to stage the global event in 2029.

This is the first inspection conducted by World Athletics since Kenya won the hosting rights of the biennial championships.

Kenya, which will be the first African nation to host the global showpiece, saw off stiff competition from Rome, Italy, and London in the UK to be announced as the host by the World Athletics Council last month in Budapest.

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