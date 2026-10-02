BusinessLocal Business

Bamburi Cement eyes 1 million-ton cement supply for Lamu refinery

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
The proposed Lamu refinery is expected to have a capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day once completed.

Bamburi Cement Plc says it is seeking an opportunity to supply cement and concrete products for the planned Lamu Crude Oil Refinery, which is expected to require about one million tonnes of cement and concrete during construction.

Bamburi Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Ndugwa said the company is in discussions around supplying locally manufactured cement and concrete to the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical SEZ, which is developing the project.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“The civil and related construction works for the 700,000 barrel-per-day refinery will consume an approximate 1 million tons of cement and concrete solutions, and we are well positioned to manufacture and deliver to the project site from our Mombasa plant,” Ndugwa said.

The company said it could supply the project from its Mombasa plant, including cement suitable for large and marine construction works.

The refinery, being developed as a single-train facility, is expected to process different grades of crude oil sourced from various regions.

The project is expected to create significant demand for construction materials as work progresses, with the government having indicated that locally manufactured products will be used where available.

Cost of war as Mombasa car dealers report sales decline
OpenAI to name new boss after firing co-founder
Nakuru’s multi-million shillings industrial park ready for occupancy
AGRA deploys tool to boost climate resilience of smallholder farmers

Bamburi has also been expanding its production capacity. The company signed a $250 million (about Sh32 billion) engineering, procurement and construction contract with Sinoma CBMI Construction Co. Ltd for a new clinker plant in Matuga, Kwale County.

The plant is expected to have an annual clinker production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes. Bamburi says the expansion will increase its clinker production capacity from one million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes annually and cement production capacity from 1.8 million tonnes to four million tonnes.

The proposed Lamu refinery is expected to have a capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day once completed.

 

Govt. meets 91pc of FY2022/23 spending plans
Jubilee Health Insurance, Sikh Council launch community-based medical cover
CBK warns remittance service providers operating without license
Fed Reserve cuts interest rates but cautions over stalling job market
No PAYE cut as Mbadi goes after gamblers, metal scrap dealers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nairobi conference calls for stronger protection of intersex persons across Africa
Next Article Nairobi named among Africa’s five cities to watch 
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nairobi named among Africa’s five cities to watch 
County News NEWS
Nairobi conference calls for stronger protection of intersex persons across Africa
County News
Ethiopia and Eritrea cut diplomatic ties as northern conflict escalates
Africa County News
World Athletics Competition Management Director Pierce O’Callaghan visits Kenya
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Affordable Housing: Calls for sustainable housing gains momentum

Business

Record payouts for Kirinyaga coffee growers in wake of sector reforms

BusinessInternational Business

iPhone maker announces plan to build Mitsubishi EVs

Local Business

More Than Flour: Grain Industries Limited’s growing footprint in Kenya

Show More