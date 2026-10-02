Bamburi Cement eyes 1 million-ton cement supply for Lamu refinery

Bamburi Cement Plc says it is seeking an opportunity to supply cement and concrete products for the planned Lamu Crude Oil Refinery, which is expected to require about one million tonnes of cement and concrete during construction.

Bamburi Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Ndugwa said the company is in discussions around supplying locally manufactured cement and concrete to the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical SEZ, which is developing the project.

“The civil and related construction works for the 700,000 barrel-per-day refinery will consume an approximate 1 million tons of cement and concrete solutions, and we are well positioned to manufacture and deliver to the project site from our Mombasa plant,” Ndugwa said.

The company said it could supply the project from its Mombasa plant, including cement suitable for large and marine construction works.

The refinery, being developed as a single-train facility, is expected to process different grades of crude oil sourced from various regions.

The project is expected to create significant demand for construction materials as work progresses, with the government having indicated that locally manufactured products will be used where available.

Bamburi has also been expanding its production capacity. The company signed a $250 million (about Sh32 billion) engineering, procurement and construction contract with Sinoma CBMI Construction Co. Ltd for a new clinker plant in Matuga, Kwale County.

The plant is expected to have an annual clinker production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes. Bamburi says the expansion will increase its clinker production capacity from one million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes annually and cement production capacity from 1.8 million tonnes to four million tonnes.

The proposed Lamu refinery is expected to have a capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day once completed.