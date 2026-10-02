TechnologyTechnology

OpenAI fires workers for mishandling ‘sensitive information’

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman

OpenAI has fired three researchers for allegedly mishandling information, including work that involved an external organisation that analyses artificial intelligence (AI) models.

“Our investigation confirmed that these individuals mishandled sensitive information outside established company procedures, violating our policies and breaking the trust essential to our work,” a spokesperson told the BBC.

The ChatGPT-maker did not name the sacked workers, but at least two of them were involved in safety research at the firm.

The firings come as the debate over AI safety and the risks the technology may pose to humanity has intensified in recent weeks.

“We have parted ways with three individuals for violating our policies on accessing and handling sensitive company information,” OpenAI’s spokesperson said.

The BBC understands the former employees were not let go for raising safety concerns but for allegedly mishandling sensitive information.

Concerns over AI safety have made headlines after some researchers and industry executives called for more guardrails around the technology.

OpenAI has come under under intense scrutiny after its models went rogue and hacked several platforms, including Australian government websites.

In an earlier incident an OpenAI system accessed the internet and breached the open-source developer platform Hugging Face.

That incident led OpenAI to conduct a broad review of the activities of its AI models – called agents, which are designed to execute tasks autonomously based on simple instructions.

The AI lab said this week that it has notified more than 100 organisations about incidents involving unauthoritised activity linked to its AI systems.

Being notified “does not mean that any private information was accessed” or that a system was compromised, OpenAI said.

Erosion of humanity. How Social media is normalising tragedy
Registration opens for the Real Leather. Stay Different. Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2025
Government resolves companies registry data breach, reinforces cybersecurity
Kenchic goes green and integrates solar power systems
Construction giants DEWALT, enters Kenyan market as a gateway to Africa
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nyeri activates Global Scout, Guide City Status, deepening Kenya–Korea engagement
Next Article 4 arrested in Western as DCI steps up crackdown on narcotics
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nairobi named among Africa’s five cities to watch 
County News NEWS
Bamburi Cement eyes 1 million-ton cement supply for Lamu refinery
Business Local Business
Nairobi conference calls for stronger protection of intersex persons across Africa
County News
Ethiopia and Eritrea cut diplomatic ties as northern conflict escalates
Africa County News

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

ChatGPT can now access up to date information

Technology

180 students complete Huawei DigiTruck digital skills training programme in Baringo

Technology

12 African countries sign AI Ethics Code at Russia-Africa summit

TechnologyTechnology

African youth hailed as continent’s tech future

Show More