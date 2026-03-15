A cleaner Nairobi is possible through collective effort-Dr Kithure

The Spouse to the Deputy President, Dr. Joyce Kithure, has called for stronger collaboration to ensure Nairobi is cleaner and conducive for city residents and businesses.

Dr. Kithure said it will take collective effort for the city to keep its cleanliness, challenging all the stakeholders to join hands to realise this.

“Nairobi is our capital city, and its cleanliness reflects who we are as a nation. Government alone cannot achieve this goal without the participation of the people,” she noted.

The Second Lady spoke on Saturday when she graced a clean-up event in Dandora estate, Nairobi County.

“As we clean our houses every day, we must also extend the same responsibility to the spaces outside our homes i.e in the: streets, drainage channels, markets and public spaces where we live and work. A clean Nairobi will not come from policy alone, it will come from the collective effort of its citizens,” Dr. Kithure emphasized.

The exercise is among the efforts towards a clean environment under the Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities Initiative (SaVE), she is spearheading.

The initiative seeks practical solutions, innovation and community action towards the transformation of the environment and improving the quality of life of the people.

“Poor sanitation exposes our communities to diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and other waterborne infections. Children are especially vulnerable, and as leaders and citizens, we have a duty to protect their health and their future,” she added.

In addition to Dandora estate, Dr. Kithure said, she will continue working with communities in other estates including Kawangware, Mathare, Kibra, Korogocho, Mukuru, and the Central Business District of Nairobi to ensure a cleaner city.

She also made a clarion call to all Kenyans to be cautious with the way they dispose of their waste to avoid clogging the drainage systems.

“Cleaning alone is not enough. We must also change our habits. Let us dispose of the waste responsibly. Let us avoid throwing plastics and garbage into drainage systems. Let us educate our children about protecting the environment. And let us support recycling and sustainable waste management,” she urged.