Wahome says Mt. Kenya solidly behind Ruto’s re-election bid, dismisses Gachagua as lone voice

Lands, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has declared that the Mt. Kenya region will support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027. She dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a solitary voice, not representative of the Kikuyu community.

Speaking in Baringo County during a land title deed issuance exercise, Wahome conveyed a clear message to Ruto’s political adversaries that the country’s vote-rich region remains firmly in the President’s corner.

Central to Wahome’s argument was a historical pledge by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, promising ten years in power for Kenyatta, followed by ten years for Ruto. Wahome asserted that this declaration remains binding, and the region intends to honour it fully.

“No president has worked as hard as William Ruto. From where I come from – Mt. Kenya – we will be at the forefront of saying TUTAM and saying that William’s vote is for ten years. We will remind our people that we said Uhuru Kenyatta for ten years and William Ruto for ten years. We are people of honour,” she stated.

The Cabinet Secretary was explicit that Mt. Kenya made a commitment and would uphold it. She added that the region’s support for Ruto was not merely emotional but based on a clear assessment of his exemplary performance since taking office in 2022.

Wahome was equally direct in her assessment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in 2024 and has since positioned himself as a vocal critic of the Ruto administration and a champion of Mt. Kenya interests.

The Cabinet Secretary contended that Gachagua’s views were his own and should not be interpreted as representing the broader Kikuyu community or the Mt. Kenya region.

“There is one person who is restless and speaking everywhere. When he speaks, people assume all of Mt. Kenya has spoken. As Kikuyu people, we have a saying that one person cannot constitute a clan or a community. A community comprises many people,” she explained.

Wahome further pledged that while Gachagua was free to seek votes on his own account, she and other allies of the President would be equally dedicated to mobilising support for the Head of State.

“Let Rigathi Gachagua speak for himself and seek votes, and we will seek votes for William Ruto. We will meticulously plan to get William Samoei Ruto many votes. And we will achieve this by showcasing the work this government has accomplished,” she affirmed.

To bolster her case for Ruto’s re-election, Wahome highlighted the government’s tangible record of delivery. She cited the issuance of title deeds annually, at a pace of land formalisation that is unprecedented in Kenya’s history, among numerous other initiatives.

“The government of William Ruto issues 400,000 title deeds every year. We have managed the budget effectively and have been able to issue title deeds in every part of Kenya for the benefit of citizens,” she noted.

These title deeds, in Wahome’s view, serve as proof of a government that has transitioned from promises to delivery, providing a compelling reason for Mt. Kenya, and indeed all Kenyans, to re-elect Ruto in 2027.