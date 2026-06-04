AthleticsSports

Over 1700 elite athletes to take part in Nairobi Marathon

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Over 1,750 elite athletes  have confirmed their participation in the 42 km race during the 5th Nairobi City Marathon set for this Sunday.

The race, which will start outside City Hall and end at Uhuru Park, will consist of the 42 km,21 km,10 km, and 5 km race categories.

Several roads in the Central Business District , highways, and expressway will be closed between 12 am on Sunday and 2 pm to pave the way for the annual race, with police assuring security for all the participants.

Winners of the marathon race will pocket KSh 3.5 million, while the 2nd and 3rd placed athletes will walk home with KSh 2.25 and 1.5 million, respectively.

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