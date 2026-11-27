Absa Bank Kenya profit after tax for the nine months period to September declined by 9.6% to Ksh 15.3 billion.

The bank suffered slower revenue growth during the period while operating expenses also climbed impacting it’s profits which dropped from Ksh 16.9 billion.

During the period, total revenue dipped from Ksh 46.6 billion reported over the same period last year to Ksh 44.7 billion as at the end of September 2026.

“Our nine-month performance reflects the trust that customers continue to place in Absa and the strength of the relationships we have built across our franchise,” said Yusuf Omari, Absa Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer.

The bank said total interest income dipped 4.9% to Ksh 41.8 billion weighed by both interest income on loans and advances as well as government securities that reduced.

Interest income on loans and advances reduced 3.7% to Ksh 31.4 billion while interest income on government securities dipped 10.9% to Ksh 9.02 billion.

Deposits rose by 6% to Ksh 408 billion as the lender disbursed Ksh 342.53 billion in loans and advances to customers representing a growth of 11%.

“In a lower interest rate environment, we remained focused on supporting our customers’ ambitions through accessible financing, innovative solutions and seamless banking experiences. This customer-led approach drove strong growth in both lending and deposits, with momentum building throughout the year and the third quarter delivering our strongest revenue performance of 2026,” added Omari.

Absa Bank closed the third quarter with an asset base of Ksh 604.1 billion compared to Ksh 554.3 billion on strong deposits.

Going forward, Omari said the bank is targeting to leverage it’s current strong capital position, expanding digital ecosystem and diversified franchise for growth.