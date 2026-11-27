The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has announced plans to monitor the upcoming nationwide police recruitment exercise.

The National Police Service (NPS) recruitment exercise for Police Constables is scheduled for December 10, 2026, across 423 recruitment centres, while the Cadet recruitment exercise will take place on January 7, 2027.

In a statement, IPOA said the move is in line with its mandate under Section 6(c) of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, which requires the Authority to safeguard public interest in policing.

The Authority further announced that it will receive compliments and complaints regarding the recruitment exercise, from the date of advertisement until the conclusion of the respective recruitment processes.

“This is in line with its constitutive mandate as outlined by Section 6(c) of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act CAP 86 of the Laws of Kenya, and for guarding the public interest in policing”, it said.

Members of the public can submit their feedback through IPOA’s 24-hour toll-free call centre hotline, 1559, or visit its regional offices.

Upon conclusion of the exercise, IPOA said it will prepare and publish a monitoring report detailing its findings and making appropriate recommendations to the National Police Service.

“The Authority remains steadfast in upholding its core values of independence, accountability, professionalism, inclusivity, accessibility and integrity,” IPOA stated.