Over 400,000 Kenyans have enrolled for the NYOTA AGPO Digital program.

According to the Principal Secretary, State Department MSMEs Development Susan Mang’eni, the training is offered free of charge and structured into Five Self-Paced modules delivered over 10 weeks, with each module covering two weeks: coursework in the first week and practical sessions in the second week.

The majority of the registered participants who enrolled through USSD short code *254# have completed Module 1, which covered the foundations of Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) and business readiness.

As part of the practical sessions for Module 1, a live webinar will be held on Friday, at 4:00 PM through a link https://youtube.com/@nyotaagpotraining?si=5k6JsTIr9VfkQS0m

The fourth component of the NYOTA project is aimed at equipping young entrepreneurs, women and persons with disabilities with skills, knowledge and linkages to enhance access to government tenders under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) framework.

Module 2, covering public procurement, bid preparation, and tender documentation, has been activated on Thursday for participants who have completed Module 1.

On completion, the beneficiaries stand to gain from the following opportunities: access to over Ksh 250 billion+ in AGPO tenders for FY 2026/27; free business registration for sole proprietorships after certification through Business Registration Services (BRS); LPO financing through invoice discounting to provide working capital for delivery of contracts; and Payment within 60 days after confirmed delivery of goods and services.

The training content is available in both English and Kiswahili, and all NYOTA project applicants, as well as youth, women and persons with disabilities, are eligible.

The PS has called upon all youth, women and persons with disabilities across the country to register, complete the training and maximise this opportunity to enhance their access to government tenders.