Wandayi assures fuel security amid crisis in Middle East

By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
Kenya has sufficient stock of petroleum products for the country and the region even as conflict in the Middle East rages on, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has assured.

According to Wandayi, Kenya which sources its petroleum products from the region has reviewed its supply and stock with analysis indicating that the country will be fuel secure for the next two months.

“As at today, the country has sufficient stocks to cover both the country and the region. We scheduled imports for delivery up to the end of April 2026 and therefor as its stands, we are assured of security of supply,” said Wandayi in a statement.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel initiated attacks on Iran, one of the world’s top suppliers of petroleum products, leading to the killing of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by attacking US security installations in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and Jordan.

Iran also announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy chokepoint used by the Gulf countries to supply global energy markets, leading to an increase in global crude oil prices.

Wandayi said amid rising tension, Kenya was also monitoring the situation in the area given the Government-to Government agreement that Kenya entered into with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

“We are closely monitoring the fluid situation as it evolves whilst engaging with our G-G suppliers for contingency measures,” he added.

Kenya entered into the Master Framework Agreements (MFAs) in March 2023 with Saudi Arbia’s Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE (Aramco), the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Global Trading Ltd and Singapore’s Emirates National Oil Company Private Limited (ENOC) for the supply of petroleum products under a Government-to-Government arrangement.

The G-to-G agreement was meant to mitigate petroleum supply disruptions as a result of the dollar shortage which has also led to volatility in the exchange rate. Under the deal, Kenya made part of the settlement for petroleum products delivery using the shilling.

