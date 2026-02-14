Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross country: Cheruiyot bags 2km title

World bronze medallist Reynold Cheruiyot emerged the winner of the 2km race during the 5th Absa Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country on Saturday tour staged at the Lobo Village in Eldoret city .

Cheruiyot, who is a former World U20 champion in 1500 m, led from gun to tape to win the one-lap race in 5:52 minutes, just a second ahead of Daniel Munguti, who settled for 2nd position.

Former World 800 m Champion Timothy Cheruiyot finished 3rd in 5:54, relegating the Olympic champion Emannuel Wanyonyi to 4th place.

“The race has been good because I’ve been able to test my endurance, and I’m okay. I have to work on my tactics and maintain a podium place in most of my races. The competition today has been stiff, but my tactics changed the game. I’ve been doing normal training, and I hope it pays off well.” Said Cheruiyot

Timothy Cheruiyot said;”It was a very competitive race which attracted top athletes in 400,800m and 1500m races including World champion Wanyonyi. It was like a mini Diamond League. The race was good for me as part of preparations for the season after a two months break .”

Duncan Waweru and Amason Kireu completed Kenya’s dominance in 4th and 5th positions, respectively, while Ugandan Domenic Krop was 6th