FootballSports

Mathare United claim crucial win at Mara,AFC Keep title hopes alive

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Mathare united secured three crucial points  to move six points clear of the relegation zone after beating Mara Sugar 1-0 in a FKF premier League match played in Awendo Green Stadium.Brian Olanga scored an own goal in the 14th minute  to hand Mathare the important win. 

Mathare united under the tutelage of interim head Coach Muhamed Ahmed Mchulla following the sacking of Coach John Kamau on Monday, are now ranked 12th on the log with 38 points with two matches left.

Meanwhile Afc Leopards kept alive their title ambitions by securing a vital 2-1 win against Kakamega Homeboyz at Mumias Complex.Emmanuel Lwangu and Samuel Semo first half strikes earned Leopards the maximum points.

The win ended AFC’s  two-year winless run against Homeboyz. AFC Leopards commonly refered to as ‘Ingwe’ sits second on the log one point a drift of  league leaders Gor mahia who play today against Muranga Seal at Nyayo National Stadium.

In another match played Saturday Nairobi United recorded a two all draw against Posta Rangers at Police Sacco Stadium.

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Meanwhile two more matches are set to be played on Sunday.11th placed Muranga Seal welcomes Gor Mahia at the Nyayo National Stadium while relegation threatened Bidco united will play  Shabana at Wanguru Stadium,Kirinyaga.

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