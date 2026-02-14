AthleticsSports

Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country is the hub of talents, say stakeholders

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The annual Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country, which is marking its 5th edition at the Lobo Village this Saturday 14th February, has been the source of talents for many athletes since its inception in 2021.

Classified as the only gold label tour in the World Athletics Calendar in Africa, the race has undergone tremendous growth from both the number of athletes competing, the organisation and the athletes who have sprouted from it.

Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has hailed the race for its pivotal role within the North Rift region and the country at large in grooming talents.

“I really like this event; it is a big event, and this is a city of champions. We expect more races to showcase our culture of running and resilience. The thousands of kids show us that we have raw talent, and we have to invest in that.” Said Kipchoge

With over 1900 athletes from 55 countries participating in this year’s edition, the organisers have essured its continuity and make it bigger and better in future.

“By involving the young ones, we are giving them a springboard to grow their talents. They have showcased their interest, and they want to be part of that. Bringing them here, they interact with senior athletes and are motivated to do well. Some of them might win small prizes that will also motivate them, and we shall create champions from them.” Barnaba Korir, the meet director, stated.

Arsenal score twice in stoppage time to beat Leicester
Joe Mboya and Ruth Mbeti win Machakos Leg of NCBA Golf Series
Ruiru Sports Club set to host the 4th leg of NCBA Golf Series
Hussein Mohammed calls for collaboration in developing boxing in Kenya

World champion Agnes Jebet Ngetich and world silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu will headline Saturday’s 10 km senior races.Absa

Greg Snow  crowned PGK Equator tour winner
Morocco to host 4 AFCON 2025 preliminary matches
Fans treated to epic Easter of Safari rally in Naivasha
Jackson Musomba and team win KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Machakos
Guru Nanak to run  as Kenyan ARC Equator leg as KMSF reschedules Nanyuki Rally
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article AFCON 2025 revelations on officiating rekindle controversy
Next Article PS Njogu encourages Kenyans to utilize official channels for overseas employment
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Fuel Prices Drop: EPRA reduces pump prices, providing relief to consumers
Local Business Local News
Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross country: Korir dethrones Simiu to win 10 km gold
Athletics Sports
Xi sends congratulatory message to 39th African Union Summit
Africa International News
Dorminant Agnes Jebet retains 10km Absa Sirikwa Cross Country title
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

FootballSports

Sixth edition of Rashid Abdalla Super Cup lands Ksh 2 million Sponsorship ahead of semis

Athletics

Nairobi host International job fair for welders amidst rising demand globally

FootballSports

Mozzart Bet Cup: KCB beats holders KK Homeboyz  to advance to the semi-final

Sports

Kenyan motocross benefit from training trainers program

Show More