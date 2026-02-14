Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country is the hub of talents, say stakeholders

The annual Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country, which is marking its 5th edition at the Lobo Village this Saturday 14th February, has been the source of talents for many athletes since its inception in 2021.

Classified as the only gold label tour in the World Athletics Calendar in Africa, the race has undergone tremendous growth from both the number of athletes competing, the organisation and the athletes who have sprouted from it.

Double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has hailed the race for its pivotal role within the North Rift region and the country at large in grooming talents.

“I really like this event; it is a big event, and this is a city of champions. We expect more races to showcase our culture of running and resilience. The thousands of kids show us that we have raw talent, and we have to invest in that.” Said Kipchoge

With over 1900 athletes from 55 countries participating in this year’s edition, the organisers have essured its continuity and make it bigger and better in future.

“By involving the young ones, we are giving them a springboard to grow their talents. They have showcased their interest, and they want to be part of that. Bringing them here, they interact with senior athletes and are motivated to do well. Some of them might win small prizes that will also motivate them, and we shall create champions from them.” Barnaba Korir, the meet director, stated.

World champion Agnes Jebet Ngetich and world silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu will headline Saturday’s 10 km senior races.Absa