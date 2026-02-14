PS Njogu encourages Kenyans to utilize official channels for overseas employment

The Kenyan government has facilitated over 530,000 job placements abroad in the last three years through the Kazi Majuu programme, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu has said.

The programme, according to the PS, aims to provide verified and safe employment opportunities while safeguarding Kenyans against fraudulent and unsafe recruitment practices. Njogu emphasized the importance of utilizing the support available through her department.

“Many choose unsafe paths, ignoring licensed agents and official guidance. They rely on unverified sources like WhatsApp forwards, risking illegitimate jobs abroad,” Njogu warned, highlighting the need to use official channels.

“We advise Kenyans to verify job opportunities through official channels, work with licensed agents, and always travel on a proper work visa instead of a tourist visa to ensure safety and legality,” she added.

Speaking during a radio interview, Njogu outlined the government’s safeguards for job seekers, including a 24-hour Diaspora response center, pre-departure training, expedited passport processing, and Ministry of Labor help desks at airports.

“We have created guardrails and a safe channel for anyone taking up a job opportunity abroad. Use a licensed and regulated recruitment agent and go through pre-departure training,” Njogu stated.

She further explained that agreements with countries like Germany, Austria, and the UK provide quick support in emergencies.

“As a government, we know what’s best for Kenyans. When we advise against certain destinations, it is for your safety. We’ve secured agreements to offer support when needed. Take advantage of these safe opportunities, avoid high-risk areas, and benefit from the arrangements we’ve negotiated,” she urged.

“While the government has done everything to create a narrow, safe path for employment abroad, if you choose to go outside the guardrails, there is very little we can do to help you. We have negotiated safe opportunities—take advantage of them, and stop going to dangerous places outside of our framework,” the PS explained.

Njogu, at the same time, emphasized that fees should not be charged to workers, in line with IOM standards.

“Ethical practice dictates employers pay. There are a number of agents in this country who don’t charge a shilling, ensuring fair recruitment,” she said.

Addressing the risks of human trafficking, Njogu cautioned that some unscrupulous individuals exploit labor mobility programs to lure unsuspecting Kenyans.

“Some nefarious characters try to exploit the program to target desperate people seeking opportunities abroad, leading to human trafficking. This is a serious concern, which is why we are coming out guns blazing, all hands on deck, to address this issue effectively,” she stated.

The PS highlighted the government’s success in rescuing and repatriating thousands of Kenyans from perilous situations overseas, noting the significant contributions of the Diaspora.

“The Diaspora’s voice is invaluable. Many are deeply patriotic, willingly dedicating time and effort to support Kenya. Their commitment demonstrates a strong desire to advance the interests of their motherland,” Njogu remarked.

Among the initiatives supporting job seekers, Njogu mentioned Mukulima Majuu, which connects final-year TVET agriculture students with UK farmers, creating over 3,000 opportunities in the last two years.

She explained that the Youth Fund and Uwezo Fund offer interest-free loans for travel and passports, enabling participants to secure jobs and repay the loans after earning abroad.

According to the PS, the comprehensive framework, which combines safe channels, ethical recruitment, and robust support services, reinforces the Kenyan government’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad while maximizing employment opportunities through Kazi Majuu.