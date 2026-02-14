CS Kagwe: Millions of Kenyan youth to benefit from overseas agricultural jobs and internship programs

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mutahi Kagwe, has declared that Kenya’s youthful population is not a liability but a powerful demographic dividend — one that positions the country as a strategic partner to nations facing ageing populations.

Speaking during the 49th Session of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), CS Kagwe emphasized that Kenya’s youth bulge gives the country a comparative advantage in global agricultural transformation, particularly at a time when countries such as the United Kingdom and others in Europe are grappling with shrinking and ageing workforces.

“Kenya is fortunate to have a strong youth population dividend.For too long, we have viewed our young people as a challenge. But youth is not a problem to manage; youth is an opportunity to unlock and agriculture is where that opportunity lies ,” CS Kagwe said.

Kagwe proposed structured six-month agricultural internship exchange programmes between Kenya and willing partner nations, particularly those experiencing demographic decline. Under the framework, Kenyan agricultural students would gain hands-on experience in advanced mechanization, climate-smart agriculture, value addition, and agribusiness systems abroad before returning home to drive commercialization under Kenya’s Land Commercialization Initiative.

He noted that while many interns would return equipped with global expertise to transform local production, some could also be competitively absorbed into host-country labor markets where workforce shortages exist.

During a bilateral engagement with the UK delegation led by Ruth Davis, alongside UK Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome Evelyn Ashton, the demographic reality was acknowledged openly. The UK side indicated that with its population ageing, structured exchange programmes with Kenya are timely and mutually beneficial, and expressed willingness to scale up collaboration.

Kenya is concurrently transforming agriculture from a subsistence activity associated with ageing farmers into a modern, commercially driven sector powered by young agripreneurs. Through market-oriented training in agricultural colleges, global benchmarking, a Youth Hub within the Ministry, and the leasing of idle public land for productive use, the government is bringing together youth and land — two critical factors of production — and directing them toward commercialization.

“The shift is simple. Produce not just for subsistence, but for markets. Add value. Increase productivity per acre. Strengthen farmer incomes,” Kagwe stated.

Kenya reports measurable improvements in quality standards, yields, and market linkages as youth participation increases. The delegation, which included Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke and the Principal Secretary for Water, reinforced that agriculture, water, livestock, and youth empowerment must work in tandem to achieve food security and economic stability.

“When young people earn from agriculture, we reduce hunger, restore dignity, and strengthen national stability. Food security is not just about production — it is about opportunity,” CS Kagwe concluded.