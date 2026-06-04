Ace Hood is NOT coming to Kenya for Furaha Festival

Hip-hop rapper Ace Hood will not be landing in the country any time soon, as previously advertised, following a “breach of contract”.

Antoine McColister, best known as Ace Hood, was set to headline the Furaha Festival, expected to take place from June 5 to 7.

Sharing the information online, the rapper said he hoped to visit the country.

“I regret to inform you that, due to the promoter’s breach of contract, I will not be performing at this year’s Furaha Festival in Nairobi, Kenya, scheduled for June 5, 2026,” the rapper said. “I hope to have the opportunity to visit Kenya in 2027.”

Ace is known for popular songs from the early 2000s, such as ‘Bugatti’, ‘Hustle Hard’ and ‘Body 2 Body’.

However, tickets for the event are still on sale with Jamaican Dancehall artist, Ayetian, appearing on the tickets.

The Furaha Festival is a “celebration of music, culture, and pure energy. Bringing together top global headliners and Africa’s biggest acts, the festival blends Afro, Amapiano, Hip Hop, EDM, and more into one massive experience,” according to organisers.

KBC Digital has reached out to Vibe Tribe Kenya, the organisers of the event, for comment.