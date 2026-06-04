Murkomen: Kenya’s major cities to get their own metro police units

Other major cities in Kenya will get their own metro police units once the Nairobi one is successfully established, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed.

“Upon successful establishment and operationalisation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, the model will be rolled out to other major cities across the country,” said the CS.

Murkomen spoke as he concluded a learning tour of the New York Police Department as Kenyan officials visit some major cities to see how their police departments operate.

On Wednesday, CS Murkomen and his delegation visited the NYPD’s intelligence bureau and were briefed on how agencies share information and leverage real-time intelligence to prevent and respond swiftly to crime.

Murkomen was accompanied by Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja, Kenya’s Ambassador to the US, David Kerich, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, among other senior Government officials.