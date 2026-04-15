Ngemi goes intergenerational with new May season

One of Kenya’s most talked-about cultural platforms is returning in May with its most ambitious season yet.

Ngemi has announced a two-part May season that begins with the debut of Ngemi Seniors Edition on Saturday, May 16, followed by the flagship Ngemi 6.0 on Saturday, May 30, in Limuru.

The Seniors Edition is the more significant announcement of the two. Since its launch in 2024, Ngemi has built a reputation for immersive cultural experiences that blend music, food, art and community.

But its founder, Njoki, acknowledges that in that growth, an older generation has quietly remained on the outside. The Seniors Edition is a direct response to that gap, not as an add-on to the main event, but as its own standalone experience, shaped around comfort, pace and connection.

“The Ngemi Seniors experience is about recognising and creating space for a generation that has always been part of this culture but has rarely had experiences designed specifically for them. It is our way of saying we see you and we remember you,” said Njoki.

Ngemi 6.0, which follows two weeks later, continues the energy and scale the platform has become known for across its previous five editions.

“Ngemi 6.0 builds on what we’ve been creating over the past five editions, a space where culture is not just remembered, but lived and expressed in real time,” Njoki added.

Tickets for both experiences are available now via the Little Ticketing platform, with full details on Ngemi’s official social media pages.

With the introduction of the Seniors Edition alongside its flagship event, Ngemi’s May season reflects a notable shift in how cultural platforms in Nairobi are evolving.