Kenya marks World Diabetes Day with Free screenings in Nairobi

Kenya marked World Diabetes Day with a three-day free health screening programme for diabetes and thyroid-related conditions.

The programme concluded on the sidelines of the 10th Annual Lions Diabetes Symposium, highlighting the importance of early detection and regular health checks in addressing non-communicable diseases.

The screening initiative was conducted through Merck’s ThyroAfrica programme and included Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) tests to help identify potential thyroid disorders, as well as Glycated Haemoglobin (HbA1c) tests to assess blood sugar levels for supporting diabetes detection and management.

Speaking during the screening activation at Lion’s Hospital, Dr. Rilwan Adan, Physician and Diabetologist, and Head of the Lions Diabetes Care Centre in Nairobi, emphasised the importance of screening for both diabetes and thyroid disorders, noting that the two conditions can coexist and should not be considered in isolation.

“When screening for one condition, it is important to screen for the other as well, because thyroid disorders and diabetes can occur together. Taking an integrated approach to screening helps promote early detection and more comprehensive care”, said Dr. Rilwan.

She further highlighted the importance of community-based screening, noting that despite the increasing incidence of diabetes and thyroid disorders, many cases remain undiagnosed for extended periods, partly due to limited routine health checks and low health-seeking behaviour.

“As the number of cases continues to rise, many people are still living with these conditions without knowing it. Community screening is, therefore important, because it takes health services directly to the people rather than waiting for them to come to health facilities. This helps create opportunities for early detection and timely intervention”, she said.

Across African countries, thyroid disorders remain largely invisible within national health priorities and broader non-communicable disease (NCD) strategies.

A lack of reliable data, limited screening and labs coverage & pricing schemes, as well as low awareness among both patients and healthcare providers, contribute to late diagnosis and poor outcomes.

So, Thyroid Disease is often identified at an advanced stage, which increases mortality, treatment costs, and the overall economic burden on families and health systems.

Speaking on the broader significance of the initiative, Merck General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, John Ndeti, noted that World Diabetes Day represents a culmination of year-long efforts to raise awareness, expand access to screening and strengthen healthcare workers’ capacity to address noncommunicable diseases.

“This is not an effort that happens on World Diabetes Day alone. We have been carrying out awareness, screening and healthcare worker empowerment activities throughout the year.

“Early detection can save lives and improve quality of life. We, therefore, encourage people to be proactive about their health, by going for regular screening, rather than waiting until symptoms appear before seeking medical attention”, said Ndeti.

To close these gaps, in April 2025, Merck launched ThyroAfrica in collaboration with hospitals, laboratories, researchers and policymakers

As part of this initiative, members of the public can also use a free 2-minute ThyroidAware Symptom Checker, to determine their Risk level, then seek appropriate medical attention.