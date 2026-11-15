Creatives receive training on how to use art for social change

Community spaces are playing a critical role in empowering young people to nurture their talents, engage in meaningful dialogue and use creative expression to address social challenges affecting their communities.

In Korogocho, Nairobi, young creatives are being equipped with knowledge of the Constitution of Kenya, particularly their rights, freedoms and responsibilities, to enable them to use their artistic platforms to advocate for social change responsibly.

The initiative was highlighted during a two-day engagement forum held at the Artistic Junction Collective in Korogocho, which brought together young artists for training on constitutional rights, human rights and leadership.

Team Leader of Cricket Writes said the initiative seeks to create informed and socially conscious artists who can use their creative talents to amplify community voices and address issues affecting society.

He noted that the Artistic Junction Collective would serve as a community hub where artists and residents can interact, exchange ideas, access mentorship and engage in discussions on issues affecting their neighbourhood.

Meschack Otieno, a visual artist who participated in the programme, said community creative spaces are particularly important for upcoming artists in informal settlements, as they provide opportunities to develop their skills, showcase their talents and grow their artistic careers.

Meanwhile, Susan Wamalwa, an officer at the International Centre for Peace, Human Rights and Development in Africa, said the training focused on Articles 33, 35 and 37 of the Constitution, which provide for freedom of expression, access to information and the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions.

She said equipping young creatives with knowledge of these constitutional provisions would enable them to understand and exercise their rights while respecting the rights and freedoms of others and operating within the law.

The Artistic Junction Collective is expected to bring together creatives from different disciplines, including poets, spoken-word artists, musicians, models and dancers, providing a shared platform for talent development, community engagement and the use of art as a tool for positive social change.