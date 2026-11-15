Congratulations pour in for Archbishop-Elect Joseph Obanyi

Congratulations have continued to pour in for Rt. Rev. Joseph Obanyi, following his appointment by Pope Leo XIV as the first Archbishop of the newly established Archdiocese of Eldoret.

Archbishop-elect Obanyi has been serving as the Bishop of Kakamega Diocese and Apostolic Administrator of Eldoret after Archbishop Dominic Kimengich was appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Mombasa.

In a congratulatory message posted on X, the President wished him blessings and success in his new role.

“Congratulations Rt. Rev. Joseph Obanyi on your appointment as the first Archbishop of the newly established Archdiocese of Eldoret,” he said.

President Ruto described the appointment as an opportunity to strengthen the Church’s contribution to the well-being of Christians within the Archdiocese of Eldoret and beyond.

“Your appointment by Pope Leo XIV marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Archdiocese and presents an opportunity to deepen the Church’s contribution to the well-being of the Christians of Eldoret Archdiocese and beyond,” he stated.

The President also pledged his continued support for the Church, citing its role in building a united, inclusive and prosperous nation.

“I wish you God’s blessings and success in your new calling, and look forward to strengthening our partnership in empowering communities, nurturing the next generation and building a united, inclusive and prosperous nation,” he added.

Several leaders have also welcomed the elevation of Eldoret to a metropolitan archdiocese, describing it as a historic milestone for the Catholic Church and the faithful across the region.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said he looked forward to working closely with Obanyi in promoting peace and peaceful coexistence.

“We look forward to working closely with Archbishop-elect Obanyi and the Church in sustaining peace, strengthening the fight against social ills, and promoting peaceful coexistence in the region as we approach the next General Election,” he said.

According to the notification, the newly established Metropolitan Province of Eldoret will comprise the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Eldoret and four suffragan dioceses: Lodwar, Kapsabet, Kitale and Kericho.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of the Catholic Church in Kenya, particularly in the western and north-western regions, where the Church has continued to expand its evangelising mission and pastoral presence.

Episcopal Journey

Archbishop-elect Joseph Obanyi Sagwe was born in 1967 in Kebiro, in the Catholic Diocese of Kisii. He undertook his philosophical studies at St. Augustine Major Seminary, Mabanga, from 1990 to 1991, before proceeding to St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Nairobi, where he studied Theology from 1992 to 1995.

He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Kisii on October 25, 1996.

Following his ordination, he served as Parish Vicar and Diocesan Coordinator for Pastoral Care from 1996 to 1999. He later pursued further studies at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome from 1999 to 2004.

Upon his return to Kenya, he was appointed Parish Priest of St. Charles Lwanga Cathedral Parish, Kisii, in 2004. He subsequently served as Vicar General of the Diocese of Kisii from 2005.