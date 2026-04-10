Aerial survey for proposed Turkana dam underway

An ongoing aerial topographical survey is underway for the proposed Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) gravity dam at Lowaat, in Turkana East Sub-county, marking a key milestone in the project’s preparatory phase.

The exercise is being led by the Irrigation Secretary for Programmes, Eng. Michael Thuita, and supervised by technical experts Engs Brian Kandie and Enock Tumo.

The survey aims to generate accurate terrain data that will inform the final design and engineering specifications of the dam.

Once completed, the Lowaat Dam is expected to significantly boost agricultural productivity in the region by bringing approximately 45,000 acres under commercialised irrigation and an additional 10,000 acres under community-based irrigation.

This development is anticipated to enhance food security, support livelihoods, and stimulate local economic growth.

The dam is projected to be completed within three years from the commencement of construction.

The aerial survey, which is a critical step in ensuring the project’s technical viability, is expected to be completed within one week.