CPAC calls on IG Kanja for partnership in fulfilling its mandate

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
1 Min Read
County Public Accounts Committee (CAPC) is calling for strong partnership with the National Police Service (NPS) in fulfilling its mandate.

Speaking after meeting with the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Committee’s Chairperson Senator Moses Kajwang inquired on various ways the partnership can be implemented in order to ensure that the collaboration bears the expected results.

Senator Kajwang highlighted cases where county officials have failed to appear before the committee when required to as well as the need to investigate cases of resources misappropriation by counties by the service.

The Committee’s Chair reiterated the critical role that the NPS play in easing the work of the County Public Accounts Committee.

The IG in his response assured that the NPS will work closely with the committee to ensure that it achieves its oversight work mandate.

He said the Police service will follow up with the criminal cases, carry out investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to books.

The IG further promised to ensure that those who fail to appear before the committee are arrested and forced to appear accordingly.

