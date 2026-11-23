Efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths in Africa are gaining momentum as countries step up plans to improve healthcare for mothers and children.

The efforts received a boost after Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched a new continental roadmap on Monday to guide African countries in reducing maternal and newborn deaths. The launch took place during the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Samia, who is also the African Union Champion for Maternal and Child Health, urged African leaders to increase investment in maternal and child healthcare and strengthen accountability.

“Safeguarding mothers, protecting children and investing in young people are fundamental responsibilities of our leadership,” she said.

She cited a continental report showing that about 180,000 women died from maternal causes in Africa in 2023, alongside 1.18 million newborn deaths.

The roadmap sets three key targets for African Union member states, known as the “Three Zeros”. They include zero home deliveries, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero unvaccinated children.

It seeks to ensure that all mothers give birth in health facilities under the care of skilled health workers and that every child receives the recommended vaccinations.

President Samia called on member states to appoint national focal points to oversee implementation and incorporate the roadmap’s targets into their national health strategies.

She also announced 60 scholarships to train more African health specialists in midwifery, anaesthesia, obstetrics and gynaecology, and neonatal care.

The programme will also support short courses and supervised clinical attachments for nurses, midwives and other mid-level health professionals.

Giving an update on Tanzania’s progress, President Samia said a new survey had put the country’s maternal mortality ratio at about 75 deaths per 100,000 live births, down from the previously recorded 104.

The five-day conference has brought together African leaders to discuss ways of increasing domestic health financing, reducing reliance on external aid and expanding local production of medicines and vaccines.

The African Union Champion’s Secretariat and Africa CDC will hold a high-level dialogue on November 24 to advance implementation of the roadmap.