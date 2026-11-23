The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is set to roll out a nationwide public awareness campaign to sensitise Kenyans on the moral and ethical requirements for individuals seeking elective positions in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a workshop for media practitioners on integrity in leadership and elections in Mombasa, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the Commission will establish reporting desks to receive public complaints relating to ethical violations, including electoral malpractices such as voter bribery and public officers engaging in political campaigns in contravention of the law.

The commission which raised concerns over the suitability of candidates in previous elections despite flagging them, said in the coming months leading to the polls, it would embark on the drive to empower voters particularly persons to make informed choices at the ballot and also ensuring those with integrity issues are not cleared to vie.

“Through this campaign, we intend to promote awareness of the constitutional requirements for leadership, responsible citizenship, peaceful participation in elections and the importance of electing leaders of integrity,” the Commission said.

Mohamud further clarified that EACC does not have the mandate to bar candidates with integrity concerns from contesting elections or holding public office, noting that the responsibility of determining candidates’ eligibility rests with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“EACC plays a critical role in the election by virtue of our mandate under Chapter Six of the Constitution. We have, however, observed, judging from public sentiments and court decisions, that our role in elections has neither been properly understood nor appreciated,” he said.

In a speech read on his behalf by EACC Director of Ethics and Leadership Pascal Mweu, Mohamud said the Commission provides recommendations on the suitability of candidates based on constitutional requirements and parameters agreed upon with the IEBC.

The Commission raised concerns over challenges in enforcing Chapter Six of the Constitution, which provides for integrity, competence and suitability standards for individuals seeking public office.

It decried that during the 2022 General Election, only five out of 241 individuals whose records were submitted to the IEBC were disqualified, while 106 names were flagged during the 2017 elections.

“We receive upwards of 20,000 self-declarations from persons seeking nomination as candidates. We have partnered with the IEBC in developing criteria for integrity verification and have sent reports in the 2017 and 2022 General Elections containing recommendations on persons whom the Commission considers not eligible for election,” he said.

Mohamud warned that the Commission would also investigate allegations of electoral bribery, gather evidence and with a view to prosecuting those involved and present any evidence before the courts in the event of election petitions.

He also cautioned public officers against participating in political campaigns in violation of the Conflict of Interest Act, warning that those found culpable would face appropriate legal action, including criminal prosecution.

While acknowledging gaps in the existing integrity framework that continue to pose challenges in enforcing the constitutional threshold for elective office, EACC maintained that integrity violations should not be overlooked.

“Our position has always been that integrity must be construed more broadly. We cannot reduce the question of suitability for public office to whether someone has been arrested, charged and convicted. Leadership is also about character, honesty, accountability and respect for the law,” EACC Commissioner Col. (Rtd) Alfred Mshimba said.

“These experiences raise an important question: Are we doing enough, as institutions and as a country, to ensure that integrity is given the attention it deserves when electing our leaders? He posed.

Mshimba challenged political parties to take responsibility for upholding ethical leadership by ensuring that the moral, ethical and leadership standards enshrined in the Constitution form the foundation of their nomination processes.

Additionally, EACC committed to working closely with the IEBC, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and other investigative agencies to address electoral corruption, violence and other integrity violations and election offences within their respective mandates.

It rooted for collaboration with relevant institutions more so IEBC which was urged to consider credible information relating to the suitability of aspirants.

“As the institution constitutionally mandated to register candidates, also has a critical responsibility. It must work with relevant institutions and consider credible information relating to the suitability of persons seeking elective positions, in accordance with the law”.

The media was hailed for playing a vital role in shaping public discourse, exposing wrongdoing, and holding individuals and institutions accountable.