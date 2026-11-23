Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu says the presidential villa suffers from cuts in electricity and water – issues that are all too common for the country’s ordinary citizens.

He said he was shaving last week when the water supply cut at the villa, known as Aso Rock, in Abuja.

He is seeking re-election next January and vowed to address these issues.

Tinubu made the disclosure on Sunday at a special prayer session organised in his honour by members of his family in Lagos.

He explained: “On the Wednesday of last week, I was shaving, and the water went off. In the villa, you won’t know punishment dey dia too [there’s punishment there too in Nigerian pidgin].

“The water went off. So we will correct all this. No light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria,” he said.

Aso Villa serves as both the office and official residence of the Nigerian president. It is situated at the base of Aso Rock in Abuja.

Nigeria has long endured electricity shortages, but recent severe disruptions have been caused primarily by insufficient gas supplies and declining hydropower output, rather than the usual nationwide grid collapse.

Persistent blackouts in Lagos, Abuja and elsewhere have forced distribution companies to implement rotating power cuts, severely impacting households and businesses.

The country also suffers from chronic water shortages, the result of a structural crisis rooted in the gap between rapid urban population growth and decaying, inadequate public water infrastructure, leaving millions without reliable supplies, especially in Lagos.

Tinubu made a high-profile electricity promise during the 2023 election campaign, but the exact wording and how binding it is has become a major point of contention ahead of the election on 16 January 2027.

In 2022, months before the last presidential election, Tinubu said: “Whichever way, by all means necessary, you will have electricity, and you will not pay for estimated bills any more. A promise made will be a promise kept.

“If I don’t keep the promise and I come for a second term, don’t vote for me, unless I give you adequate reasons why I couldn’t deliver,” he said.

Despite the continuing power cuts, some of his supporters point to improved electricity supplies in rural areas as well as a recently approved $2bn (£1.5bn) investment in a new East–West Super Grid, designed to expand electricity transmission capacity and strengthen the national grid, as evidence that he is doing his best to keep to his promise.

Tinubu defeated the country’s former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as well as former Anambra state governor Peter Obi in 2023 and the three are seen as the strongest contenders once again.