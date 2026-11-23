Shine Collab has expressed deep disappointment and condemned the outcomes of COP31, warning that a conference billed as the “Implementation COP” has instead become a COP of deception, broken promises and political retreat, particularly on commitments critical to Africa and the Global South.

The conference opened in Antalya, Turkey with optimism that countries would move beyond rhetoric and deliver concrete action on climate justice. Key expectations included establishing a dedicated institutional body on Just Transition, developing a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels, and tripling adaptation finance to support communities already bearing the devastating consequences of climate change.

Instead, COP31 has been characterised by political inconsistency, evasion and a disturbing lack of commitment to decisions and obligations agreed upon at COP30 in Belém. The Australian Presidency’s approach to negotiations, particularly its retreat into equivocation and non-commitment, has undermined expectations of meaningful progress and weakened the spirit of multilateral cooperation.

“We came to COP31 with the expectation that this would be the COP of implementation. We expected a constituted body on Just Transition, a credible roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels and a clear commitment to tripling adaptation finance. Instead, we have witnessed duplicity, political manoeuvring and the deliberate diversion of critical negotiating time into distractions that do not address the fundamental injustices of the climate crisis,” said Dr Melania Chiponda, Climate Activist and Executive Director, Shine Collab.

Shine Collab is particularly concerned that valuable negotiating time was consumed by debates and distractions around electrification, rather than addressing the structural issues underpinning energy poverty, fossil fuel dependency and unequal access to climate finance. Electrification is important, but it cannot be used to divert attention from the urgent need for a just, adequately financed and community-centred energy transition.

After hours of deliberations, the conference risks leaving the world without a credible roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels, a sufficiently empowered institutional mechanism for Just Transition, or the necessary commitments to scale up adaptation finance.

For Africa, women, Indigenous Peoples and climate-vulnerable communities, these omissions are not merely diplomatic setbacks. They represent a direct failure to respond to the realities of a climate crisis they did little to create but continue to suffer disproportionately.

Dr Chiponda further condemned the positions taken by the European Union and fossil fuel-producing countries, whose negotiating approaches have contributed to weakening ambition and obstructing meaningful commitments. “Their continued resistance to transformative climate action risks denying women, vulnerable communities and those on the frontlines of climate change the justice, resources and recognition they urgently deserve,” she said.

These developments constitute a serious setback to the principles and commitments underpinning the Paris Agreement, particularly the collective responsibility to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. Without credible fossil fuel phase-out commitments, adequate adaptation resources and an actionable Just Transition framework, the gap between climate promises and actual implementation will continue to widen.

Erosion of trust in multilateral climate governance

The continued pattern of political manoeuvring, inconsistent commitments and the avoidance of substantive climate justice questions is steadily eroding trust in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) process.

For communities and civil society organisations that continue to engage in these negotiations in good faith, the failure to translate previously agreed commitments into meaningful action raises serious questions about the credibility and effectiveness of the multilateral climate governance system.

Nevertheless, Shine Collab insists that this disappointment will not extinguish the determination of feminist movements, climate activists and civil society organisations to pursue climate justice.

“Our hope is not lost. Despite the betrayal of expectations at COP31, we remain committed to challenging these outcomes, holding governments accountable and advancing a feminist, decolonial and community-centred vision of climate justice. The struggle does not end in Antalya. We look towards the substantive work in the coming months and COP32 in Ethiopia as another opportunity to restore ambition, credibility and commitment to climate action,” said Dr Chiponda.

Looking towards COP32 in Ethiopia

As the international community turns its attention to COP32 in Ethiopia, Shine Collab calls on governments, particularly those in positions of influence, to rebuild trust by honouring existing commitments and ensuring that future climate negotiations deliver tangible outcomes for the people most affected by climate change.

Ethiopia, a country whose historical and civilisational legacy speaks to resilience, dignity and independence, has an opportunity to demonstrate credible leadership in restoring the integrity of global climate negotiations.

COP32 must be more than another diplomatic gathering. It must deliver a meaningful Just Transition framework, a credible and equitable pathway away from fossil fuels, predictable and accessible grant-based adaptation finance, and binding commitments that place women, Indigenous Peoples, energy-poor households and frontline communities at the centre of climate decision-making.

Shine Collab and its global partners’ position remain clear: Climate implementation without justice is not implementation. A Just Transition without resources is an empty promise. And climate commitments without accountability are simply political rhetoric.

The future of climate action must be feminist, decolonial, adequately financed and firmly rooted in the realities and aspirations of communities across the Global South.