At least 20 dead and more than 100 missing in Afghan floods

Flash floods caused by torrential rain in eastern Afghanistan on Monday have killed at least 20 people and left more than 100 missing, the Taliban government said.

Parun, the capital of Nuristan province, suffered the brunt of the damage, with the city’s mayor among those missing. More than 80 residents have also been wounded.

Taliban officials say they expect “severe financial and human losses”. Footage posted on social media show homes, shops and municipal buildings severely destroyed.

Afghanistan is among the nations most vulnerable to the extreme impact of climate change and natural disasters, including storms and droughts.

It is also one of the poorest nations in the world, having been ravaged by decades of war which culminated in the withdrawal of a US-led coalition and the Taliban retaking control in 2021.

The recent flood “completely destroyed the municipality” of Parun, Ashiqullah Safi, who leads local NGO Shpoul, told AFP news agency.

Residents had been searching through the debris without proper equipment, he said, after floodwaters left large boulders scattered around the town.

The Taliban’s meteorology department has warned of heavy rain and flooding to continue in 10 of the country’s 34 provinces through Wednesday, and officials have advised residents to avoid approaching riverbanks and flood-prone areas.

The province of Nuristan is known for its green peaks, lush forests and clear rivers. It was designated as a national park in 2020.

However, deforestation and illegal logging in Nuristan and other provinces have worsened flash floods by reducing the land’s ability to absorb heavy rainfall, several media outlets have reported.

In April, heavy rains and floods killed at least 150 people in northern Afghanistan. The World Food Programme reported a higher death toll of more than 300.