African countries have potential to unlock billions of dollars in climate financing by taking a lead in climate action.

Speaking in Antalya, Turkey during COP31, the Rockefeller Foundation Africa Regional Office Director Wadzanayi Muchenje said African nations have made great strides on climate action which has helped build climate resilience into sectors such as health, food and energy.

“For Africa, that process must be African-led. The Rockefeller Foundation’s experience across the continent has consistently shown that sustainable development works best when countries and communities set the priorities, with philanthropy, multilateral institutions and the private sector helping to unlock finance, expertise and innovation around them,” said Muchenje.

He noted that Africa currently finds itself on the frontline of climate change, while also dealing with a significant shift in the aid and development finance landscape.

At COP31, the foundation targets to bring partners together to scale solutions for people and the planet as the world looks towards COP32 to be held in Ethiopia next year.

Muchenje said that includes championing regenerative school meals as a climate solution, protecting recent progress on treating climate as a health risk, and building support for energy abundance as the engine of poverty reduction.

He stated, “COP32 in Ethiopia will bring Africa to the world and The Rockefeller Foundation will continue to work with partners to ensure meaningful progress is made between Antalya and Addis Ababa.”