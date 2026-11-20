Celebrity Fight Nights are set to resume at The Alchemist on Sunday, November 29, with a historic female match-up and a year-old rivalry.

Chebet Ronoh and Sheila Kiguta, billed by the organisers as the first female celebrity boxing match in Kenyan history, will trade online exchanges for boxing gloves in one of the event’s most anticipated bouts yet.

Stephanie Gogo, Executive Producer of Celebrity Fight Nights and Chief of Staff at HustleSasa said events like this are spectacle with science.

“People often see the spectacle, but there’s a science to making Celebrity Fight Nights a success,” she said. “The match-ups give us a story, the press run and sports-day-style Challenge Day build the tension, and fans make it their own through predictions and online commentary.

Meanwhile, in another anticipated showdown, Brahim Ouma and Lumu return for a second appearance, facing each other for the first time.

The actor and streamer bring a bitter rivalry into the cage following allegations of Lumu disrespecting leading Kenyan female rapper and Brahim’s then-partner, Femi One, during a livestream interview at The Alchemist.

Also stepping into the ring is Celebrity Fight Nights Co-Founder Barak Jacuzzi, who faces pro boxer, Alfayo Siwo, famously dubbed the “destiny maker” for his ringside and online clashes with Majembe and Mbavu the Destroyer- both of whom went on to build successful brands in Kenya’s combat sports and pop culture scenes as a result.

Barak will have more than hosting duties to think about when the bell rings, seeing as he is going up against an opponent known for turning confrontations into career-defining moments.

Adding a final and unexpected twist to the fight card, Celebrity Fight Nights and HustleSasa Co-Founder, Peng Chen, will also walk the talk by stepping into the cage himself against renowned Kenyan jazz guitarist Eddie Grey.

“Every touchpoint gives Kenyans another reason to care before the fighters even enter the cage,” Ms Gogo adds. “ We’re creating lasting cultural moments, while challenging and expanding the idea of ‘the Kenyan celebrity’.”

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 29th 2026

Location: The Alchemist, Westlands

Gates Open: 4 pm

Fights Start: 7 pm

Show Ends: Midnight