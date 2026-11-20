Kenyan singer Bien-Aimé Baraza has brought together an impressive lineup of international and African music stars for his latest album, ‘Alusa Continua’, which released on Friday, November 20.

The 17-track sophomore solo project features American rapper 2 Chainz, Nigerian singer Oxlade, Ugandan musician Joshua Baraka and Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Alikiba, alongside a number of Kenyan performers.

One of the album’s headline collaborations is “Signs”, which sees Bien team up with American rapper 2 Chainz and Kenyan rapper Papa Gen Z. The unexpected collaboration pairs Bien’s Afro-pop sound with American hip-hop influence.

Joining the list of celebrity features is Nigerian vocalist Oxlade who features on “How Can I Forget”, alongside Øntiri, while Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka lends his vocals to ‘Don’t Go’, a track that also features London-based Afro-fusion and Afrobeats live band formed in 2013, The Compozers.

Making a familiar appearance on the album is Bien’s collaboration with Alikiba on ‘Finale’, which has been a fan favourite since its release.

Kenyan talent also features prominently throughout the record, with rapper Femi One and Papaa Maasai appearing on “Mayolo”, while Coster Ojwang features on “Kaumbete”. Other local and regional performers include Ywaya Tajiri, Bryce One, KayCyy, Tulwap Kipsigis and Nono Melodies.

This is Bien’s first album since signing with American record label Quality Control Music, which announced him as its first African artist.

Fans of the artist will know that the album name is a play on Bien’s middle name, Alusa, and the Portuguese phrase ‘A luta continua’, which translates to ‘the struggle continues’. The album also follows ‘Alusa, why are you topless?’ released in 2024.

The 50-minute project explores themes of resilience, identity and personal growth while drawing on different musical influences, including Afrobeats, soul, rhumba and traditional Kenyan sounds.