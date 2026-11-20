The 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have officially concluded, with the government targeting the release of results in January 2027.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba noted that marking of the KCSE answer scripts would begin promptly, with an estimated 34,170 examiners expected to be deployed across 41 marking centres.

“For the 2026 KCSE examination, the marking of answer scripts will be undertaken promptly, with a target of releasing results in January, 2027. The marking will be done by an estimated 34,170 examiners, in 41 marking centres,” said Ogamba.

The examination began on 19th October, 2026, and has run for 24 days to date.

He said the exam began with low candidature and elective subjects, followed by compulsory, large candidature papers from 2nd November, 2026noting that a total of 1,048,355 candidates registered for the examination in 10,693 examination centres countrywide.

“We have been distributing examination materials daily from 646 Distribution Centres,” CS said.

Ogamba said the exercise was conducted through a multi-agency approach involving the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Teachers Service Commission and other government agencies.

He noted that the examination period was marked by challenges, including flooding in Tana River, Kitui, Turkana, West Pokot, Wajir and Mandera counties, as well as isolated insecurity incidents in Moyale, Isiolo, Dadaab, Kapedo and Arror.

“One of the main challenges experienced during the field administration process was flooding in various parts of the country including Tana River; Kitui; Turkana; West Pokot; Wajir and Mandera. There were also isolated cases of insecurity incidents recorded during the process in Moyale, Isiolo, Garissa (Daadab); and Turkana (Kapedo and Arror),” said Ogamba.

The CS said the government, through the officers in these areas, made all the necessary arrangements to ensure that all candidates sat their papers.

The arrangements included deployment of choppers and other alternative modes of transport to deliver examination materials; and temporary relocation of candidates to safer areas.

Meanwhile, Ogamba said marking of KJSEA structured questions is ongoing, being undertaken by a team of 13,484 examiners, in 24 Marking Centres, while Machine scoring of the Multiple Choice Questions is also running concurrently.

The 2026 KPSEA outcomes, which are also machine-scored, will be released in January 2027, to provide feedback on learning achievement as the learners’ transit to Junior School (Grade 7).

Further, Ogamba noted that the processing of the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment scripts has been given priority, with a target of releasing the outcomes within the month of December, to enable the Ministry of Education undertake placement of the learners into Senior Schools (Grade 10), before January, 2027.