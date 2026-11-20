A Somali national has been convicted of fraudulently obtaining Kenyan identity documents and fined Ksh250,000.

Khalid Hassan Ahmed pleaded guilty to three charges after detectives intercepted him at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on November 14, 2026, while travelling on a Kenyan passport.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ahmed was also found in possession of a Somali passport and a Kenyan National Identity Card (Maisha Card).

Investigations established that he had unlawfully remained in Kenya, knowingly presented an identity card containing false entries to deceive authorities and made a false declaration to obtain a Kenyan passport.

Ahmed, who was arraigned at the JKIA Law Courts, was ordered to be repatriated to Somalia.

The court further directed that his Kenyan passport and National Identity Card be surrendered for cancellation and destruction after 14 days.

His Somali passport was handed over to the investigating officers for safekeeping and use in facilitating his repatriation.