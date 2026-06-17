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Africa’s first Anti-Corruption Studies Centre set for launch in Nairobi

The 8th Annual General Assembly of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (AAACA) is underway in Nairobi.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
More than 150 delegates from around the African continent are attending the conference

The 8th Annual General Assembly of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (AAACA) is underway in Nairobi.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya is hosting the event at a critical time when Africa’s anti-corruption efforts require enhanced collaboration

Held under the theme, “Strengthening Cooperation and Institutional Innovation for an Effective Fight Against Corruption in Africa,” the assembly has brought together heads of anti-corruption agencies from across the continent to explore innovative strategies and reinforce cooperation in combating corruption.

The event will culminate in the launch of the first-ever African Anti-Corruption Studies and Research Centre, a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing advanced anti-corruption studies and research.

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EACC CEO Abdi Ahmed Mohamud

The establishment and operationalisation of the centre presents Kenya with a significant opportunity to strengthen regional collaboration, promote innovation, and develop more effective anti-corruption strategies.

Kenya’s selection to host the 8th Annual General Assembly of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities, as well as the continental decision to establish the new research centre in Nairobi, marks a major milestone for the country.

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“Kenya’s selection as the host of the 8th Annual General Assembly of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities and the continental decision to establish the new anti-corruption research centre in Nairobi are key milestones for the nation”, EACC said.

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