AthleticsSports

AK World under 20 trials brought forward by a month

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The eagerly awaited Athletics Kenya World Under-20 trials have been brought forward by a month from the initial set dates.

The trials were initially set for between 26th and 27th June but now will be held on 21st to 23rd next month at the Nyayo Stadium.

According to Athletics Kenya statement, the change has been made to allow adequate time for the completion of administrative processes and other requirements for the selected team.

The World Athletics Under-20 Championships will take place in Eugene, United States, from 4th to 9th August 2026.

Kenya is targeting fielding a strong and competitive team for the championships.

Keny finished 5th overall in last year’s edition in Lima, Peru, with 7 medals (3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze).

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