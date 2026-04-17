Barasa defends ODM-UDA pact, calls for unity within broad-based gov’t

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has asked leaders within the broad-based government to set aside internal disputes and refocus on the central agenda of uniting Kenyans.

Barasa raised concern over rising wrangles within the coalition, warning that the infighting is detrimental to its stability and overall progress.

He underscored that the primary objective of the broad-based arrangement is to promote national cohesion and accelerate development for the benefit of citizens.

The governor called on leaders to uphold the spirit of cooperation and democracy, cautioning that sustained wrangles risk undermining the coalition’s core mandate of service delivery to the people.

Barasa spoke on Friday at Bukhungu Stadium during the issuance of grants worth Ksh12Million to the third cohort of 3000 beneficiaries of the County Youth and Women Empowerment Program.

He further urged all stakeholders to respect the terms of the partnership by working collectively to strengthen unity.

He at the same time reaffirmed that the existing agreement between ODM and UDA remains intact, noting that both parties will enter pre-election negotiations as equal partners, in line with ODMs Founding Father Raila Amolo Odinga’s vision for a Broad-based Government.