Iten ESP Market nears completion-Interior PS

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo says the Iten Economic Stimulus Program (ESP) Market in Elgeyo Marakwet County is in its final phase of completion, bringing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) to life in a practical and visible way.

The PS said the market restores dignity to over 600 small-scale traders who form the backbone of local economies, transitioning them from informal roadside vending into a structured, secure and enabling business environment.

Omollo said the he ultra-modern facility has been designed to support trade, safety and growth.

He said the market provides secure, well-planned stalls and cold storage rooms to protect farmers’ perishable goods, alongside parking space for 60 vehicles to enhance accessibility and customer convenience.

PS Omollo further said the social amenities include a lactation room for nursing mothers, a social hall and modern ablution blocks to ensure comfort and hygiene.

He said through the coordination of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, the project integrates structured market management, public safety planning and secure trading spaces to guarantee order, trader protection and safe customer experience.