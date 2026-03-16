County NewsNEWS

Iten ESP Market nears completion-Interior PS

Micheal Njuguna
By Micheal Njuguna
1 Min Read

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo says the Iten Economic Stimulus Program (ESP) Market in Elgeyo Marakwet County is in its final phase of completion, bringing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) to life in a practical and visible way.

The PS said the market restores dignity to over 600 small-scale traders who form the backbone of local economies, transitioning them from informal roadside vending into a structured, secure and enabling business environment.

Omollo said the he ultra-modern facility has been designed to support trade, safety and growth.

He said the market provides secure, well-planned stalls and cold storage rooms to protect farmers’ perishable goods, alongside parking space for 60 vehicles to enhance accessibility and customer convenience.

PS Omollo further said the social amenities include a lactation room for nursing mothers, a social hall and modern ablution blocks to ensure comfort and hygiene.

He said through the coordination of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, the project integrates structured market management, public safety planning and secure trading spaces to guarantee order, trader protection and safe customer experience.

Government, Huawei sign MoU to promote digital transformation
Kenya pledges to safeguard refugees’ welfare despite funding challenges
Disease outbreak, quality issues hinder livestock exports
Pastor Dorcas urges women to take up climate actions
Uhuru expresses confidence in South African electoral commission
Faith-based institutions urged to partner with gov’t
Court adjourns Senator Chesang’s Ksh221M fraud case 
PSs at Foreign and Diaspora Affairs sign performance contracts
Probe launched into circulation of fake fertilizer
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Oscars 2026: Winners list in full
Next Article PCS Mudavadi arrives in Moscow for a two-day State Visit
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Floods: Woman’s body retrieved from Kathonzooni rock catchment in Kitui
County News
Ruto embarks on five-day development tour in Western Kenya
Local News
Kenya moves to crack down on digital piracy
Entertainment Film
PCS Mudavadi arrives in Moscow for a two-day State Visit
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsMore

50 dead, 430 injured since protests began – KNCHR

County News

Bumula legislator underscores critical role played by technical training institutions

Local NewsNEWS

DP urges Kenyans to avoid politicians bearing empty slogans

County NewsNEWS

Police seize donkey carcasses meant for sale to city residents

Show More