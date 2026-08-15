FootballSports

Algeria claim first-ever podium finish after penalty shootout win over hosts Morocco

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read
Lina Boussaha of Algeria celebrates goal during the 2026 Womens Africa Cup of Nations 3rd Place match between Morocco and Algeria at Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 15 August 2026 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Algeria secured a podium finish for the first time in their history of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 after overcoming hosts Morocco 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in Rabat.

After a disappointing loss to Malawi in the semi-finals, Algeria bow out of the competition with their heads held high and a bronze medal to their name.

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This was the second meeting between the two North African sides after Morocco’s narrow victory in the group stages of the competition.

The hosts started brightly and came close to opening the scoring in the 17th minute when Ibtissam Jraidi’s first-time effort struck the crossbar.

Morocco eventually found the breakthrough nine minutes later. Kautar Azraf showed impressive technique to eliminate her marker before using her left foot to find the far corner and put the hosts ahead.

Azraf almost doubled Morocco’s advantage soon afterwards with a volley, but the effort bounced awkwardly and lost direction before being cleared to safety.

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Jraidi had another opportunity in the 63rd minute when she was sent through on goal, but failed to make a clean connection with her effort.

Algeria returned from the break better organized, probing the Moroccan defence and creating a series of opportunities.

In the 77th minute, a perfectly weighted ball found captain Marine Dafeur in a promising position, but she was unable to direct her effort towards goal.

Three minutes later, Lina Boussaha came close with a well-struck volley that sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

The pressure finally paid off in the 83rd minute after Melissa Bethi produced a brilliant through ball for Boussaha, who showed composure to tuck the ball past the goalkeeper and level the contest at 1-1.

Neither side could find a winner before the final whistle, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

After an intense exchange from the spot, Algeria held their nerve to prevail 3-2, with Ines Belloumou converting the decisive penalty to seal a memorable victory.

The result earns Algeria a bronze medal and a podium finish at the  CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026, while hosts Morocco finish fourth after an impressive run on home soil.

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