Kenya sends off National motorcross team to Africa’s MX Championship

The Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya on Saturday officially flagged off Team Kenya ahead of the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations (MXoAN) 2026, with 24 riders and 7 officials set to represent the country in Windhoek, Namibia later this month.

The event, held annually across FIM Africa member nations, is scheduled from 28th to 30th August 2026 at Gallina Motocross Park in Windhoek.

The ceremony, took place at Jamhuri Motocross Track in Nairobi, marks Kenya’s official entry into Africa’s premier national team motocross championship – an FIM Africa-sanctioned event that brings together national teams from across the continent to compete across multiple age and engine classes.

Team Kenya comprises 24 riders spanning eight classes – from the youngest competitors in the MX 50 class to senior riders in MX 1 and the Veterans category – accompanied by a seven-man technical delegation including Team Manager Eric Ngure, Deputy Team Manager Shanna Kandie, Coach Walter Kuria and Team Doctor Dr. Njooro Karanja.

Speaking during the team send off, Motorcycle Sport Federation of Kenya (MSFK ) President Renzo Bernardi said: “This team represents the best of Kenyan motocross. These riders have earned their place through competition, and they travel to Namibia with the full support of MSFK and the Government of Kenya. We are proud of every one of them.”

MXoAN 2026 holds particular significance for Kenyan motorsport. FIM Africa has confirmed that performance at this championship will inform the selection of riders to represent Africa at the Motocross of Nations in France and the WMX Cup in Australia – the sport’s two premier world team events.

Team Kenya’s results in Namibia will therefore have direct implications for Kenya’s international motorsport standing.

The Team Kenya campaign has been made possible through the support of the Government of Kenya, administered through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports and the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF), alongside the personal commitment and investment of the riders and their families.

Kenya team’s motorcycles depart Nairobi by road on 15th August 2026, travelling approximately 5,500 kilometres through Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia, ahead of the team’s flight departure on 26th August 2026.

TEAM KENYA SQUAD – MXOAN 2026

RIDERS

MX 50: Zane Ngoru, Amir Rutto, Ethan Anyonyi, Kemboi Kandie

FEMALE MX 50: Mozelle Momanyi

MX 65: Armani Amani, Wachira Mahinda, Thanga Kihungi, Jeremy Hawi, Uhuru Yongo

FEMALE MX 65: Chiara Hatanga

MX 65 WB: Jayden Ozzie, Justin Murithi

MX LITES: Kigen Mutuma, Lemayan Mugo, Dylan Hatanga, Jedd Kagundu, Jonross Nyachae

MX 125: Ngengi Kamau, Aidan Stanley, Chemain Kangogo

MX 1: Rohan Gandhi, Apollo Mbuki

VMX: James Nyongesa