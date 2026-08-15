Sports

Sports Association in new constitution adoption,roots for stronger governance

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
4 Min Read
2026 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Best Western Plus Meridian Hotel, Nairobi, on 14th August 2026. Photo Credit: Daudi Were/SJAK

The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) has adopted a new constitution tailor-made to strengthen governance, accountability and member protection.

The document, prepared by a seven-member constitution review committee led by SJAK Treasurer Mukami Wambora, was ratified during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Nairobi.

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The new constitution replaces the one that has been in existence since 2014.

SJAK Secretary General Moses Wakhisi told members that the review process had been a priority since resolutions of the previous AGM, and that the association could not afford to continue operating under outdated rules.

“The constitutional review process has remained an important institutional matter following discussions and resolutions of the previous AGM,” Wakhisi said.

2026 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Best Western Plus Meridian Hotel, Nairobi, on 14th August 2026. Photo Credit: SJAK

“A modern association requires a modern governance framework. Our constitution must clearly define responsibilities, protect members’ rights, strengthen accountability, provide credible electoral processes and safeguard institutional continuity. It should outlive all of us. Our responsibility is therefore to leave SJAK with stronger governance structures than those we inherited. Looking forward, I believe SJAK should concentrate on several strategic priorities.”

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The key proposed changes include a clearer separation of roles between the National Executive Committee and the secretariat, term limits for office bearers, a dispute resolution mechanism, and stricter guidelines on elections and financial management.

Treasurer Wambora, who chaired the review panel, said consultations were held with members in Nairobi and the counties to ensure the document reflects the needs of both the majority in Nairobi and diaspora journalists.

2026 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Best Western Plus Meridian Hotel, Nairobi, on 14th August 2026. Photo Credit: SJAK

“It took months of painstaking research to write the new constitution, going through the document line by line. We want something that members will be proud of for years to come, something that will stand the test of time,” Wambora said.

Delegates at the AGM unanimously voted to ratifiy and immediately adopt the new constitution, noting that a robust constitution would protect the association from internal wrangles and give it credibility when engaging with government, federations and sponsors.

2026 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Best Western Plus Meridian Hotel, Nairobi, on 14th August 2026. IMAGE:COURTESY

The SJAK Chairman James Waindi, said the association had grown in membership — with 24 new members since the previous AGM.

The AGM also received reports on membership, finances, and welfare, with the leadership pledging to prioritize training, insurance cover and better working conditions for sports journalists across the country.

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