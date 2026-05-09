Ulinzi Stars and Shabana share spoils,AFC pip Mara Sugar

Ulinzi Stars survival hopes got a boost after the 2010 Football Kenya premier league champions played to a barren draw with Shabana Fc at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

The point leaves Ulinzi two points clear of relegation ahead of Sunday’s matches while Shabana remains fifth on the standings with 48 points.

Shabana Fc head coach Mohammed ‘Rio’Hassan said despite failing to bag maximum points they still have a chance to correct the shortfalls in the remaining four league matches.

‘’We targeted to get the three points but we were not able, we however are thankful for the point.We did not utilize the chances that we created but we will try and do so against AFC leopards whom we are facing next.We will play to the end, AFC is a good team fighting for the title and we are also fighting for survival’’, remarked Rio after the encounter.

His opposite number,Shabana’s Osborne Monday blamed the uneasiness of his forward line while infront of the goal.

‘’In the Zone 14 area we required a lot of composure we were in a hurry we will work on it in the training.In the next match against Mara I will have a positive attitude since players are responding well to training and also the surface at Gusii Stadium is not in good shape if we get a better surface Shabana Fc fans will be happy’’Monday said.

Shabana Fc is set to face Mara Sugar on 13th May before playing Bidco United,Sofapaka and KCB in its penultimate league fixtures.

Meanwhile Ulinzi Stars is set to lock horns with AFC leopards on 13th May before playing Tusker,Mathare and Posta Rangers in its final three matches.

AFC Leopards moves to within 6 points of leaders Gor Mahia

1998 League champions AFC Leopards narrowly edged out Mara Sugar 2-1 at Nyayo national Stadium to close the gap on runaway leaders Gor Mahia Fc.

The win consolidates Leopards second position on the log with 58 points.Hassan Beja and Victor Omune scored a goal a piece for Leopards while Drona Openda pulled one back for Mara Sugar from the spot.

FKF PL FIXTURES

Sunday,10th May 2026

Mathare United Vs APS Bomet

Kariobangi Sharks Vs Nairobi United

Muranga Seal Vs Kakamega Homeboyz

Tusker Vs BIDCO

KCB Vs Bandari

Gor Mahia Vs Kenya Police