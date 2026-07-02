All eyes on Yamal as Spain bid to silence Austria’s knockout dream in LA

Spain and Austria meet at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday in a Round of 32 clash that pits one of the tournament favourites against a side chasing history, with all eyes set to fall on Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal as Spain look to keep their title charge alive.

La Roja head into the knockout rounds having eased through Group H, though not always convincingly. Luis de la Fuente’s side opened with a surprise 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde before roaring back with a 4-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia and a hard-fought 1-0 win over Uruguay to top the group. Spain remains unbeaten in 34 matches stretching back to March 2023, a run Austria will be desperate to end.

Yamal’s involvement adds intrigue to the occasion. The 18-year-old has been carefully managed after tearing a hamstring in April, restricted to 141 minutes across the group stage, during which he still found the net once. De la Fuente insists his star winger is now ready for a fuller workload. This prospect has Austria coach Ralf Rangnick plotting carefully to limit his space and dribbling opportunities.

For Austria, Thursday represents a historic opportunity. Rangnick’s side reached the knockout stage for the first time since 1998 after finishing runners-up in Group J, a campaign that included a 3-1 win over Jordan, a 2-0 defeat to Argentina, and a dramatic 3-3 draw with Algeria. A win over Spain would deliver the country’s best World Cup showing since a third-place finish in 1954.

Despite the underdog tag, Austria have not been shy going forward, scoring six goals in the group stage — one more than Spain managed. Whichever side prevails at Los Angeles Stadium will advance to face either Portugal or Croatia in the last 16.