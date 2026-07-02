Chelsea brings in Palestra, welcomes back Jackson after Bayern snub

Chelsea’s squad is set for a reshuffle this summer, with the club completing the signing of Italian wing-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta while simultaneously welcoming striker Nicolas Jackson back into the fold after Bayern Munich confirmed they will not activate the buy clause in his loan deal.

Palestra, 21, joins on a seven-year contract in a deal worth £47 million, arriving off the back of an impressive breakout loan spell at Cagliari. Versatile and pacey, the Italy international is viewed as a long-term option at right wing-back, adding depth and athleticism to a Chelsea backline already being reshaped under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Jackson’s return closes out a rocky chapter in Germany. The Senegalese forward joined Bayern on a season-long loan in September 2025, a deal that included an obligation for Bayern to sign him permanently for around £56 million, provided he made at least 40 appearances of at least 45 minutes each. He fell well short of that threshold, managing only around 15 Bundesliga outings and three goals under Vincent Kompany, leaving the buy clause inactive. Bayern’s sporting director confirmed the decision publicly earlier this year, ending months of speculation over the forward’s future.

For Chelsea, Jackson’s return avoids a costly amortisation hit and hands Alonso an early selection headache, with the 24-year-old still under contract until 2033. Whether he factors into the club’s long-term striker plans or is moved on this summer remains to be seen, with interest from Serie A and La Liga reportedly already forming.

Between Palestra’s arrival and Jackson’s return, Chelsea’s summer business is shaping up to be as much about reintegration as it is about fresh recruitment, with Alonso tasked with building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts next season.