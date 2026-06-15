2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

FIFA World Cup: Brave Cape Verde holds Spain 

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

2026 FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde held their nerves throught out 90 minutes to draw 0-0 with 2010 Champions Spain in their opening World Cup group encounter at Atlanta Stadium,Atlanta USA.

Cape Verde Goalkeper,40,plying his trade with Portugals second division side,Chaves, was oustanding repulsing Spain attack to keep the scores 0-0 at halftime.

The reigning European champions were laboured in attack for long spells and on the occasions Spain threatened the Cape Verde goal, 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha kept them at bay with numerous fine saves.

The introduction of Lamine Yamal as a second-half substitute injected life into his side and the Spain fans inside the stadium, but the Barcelona teenager – making his first appearance for almost eight weeks following his recovery from a hamstring injury – could not produce a decisive moment on his World Cup debut.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Ferran Torres wasted Spain’s best chance in the first half, connecting with Marc Cucurella’s header back across the six-yard box, but hitting the crossbar under pressure from Vozinha.

Mikel Oyarzabal, scorer of their Euro 2024 winner against England, was denied by a superb block from Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes in the closing moments.

50-year old Caroline Mmbone wins Sportpesa midweek jackpot
Hillcrest clinch NCBA Inter Schools golf championship
Mohit out to extend strong run as PGK Equator tour heads to Thika
KBC Channel 1 TV to host the 2024 CHAN trophy on Monday

And as Spain pushed late on, they were almost caught out at the other end – but they avoided the ignominy of defeat as defender Diney Borges headed a corner straight at goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Mathare United sack head coach John Kamau with three games to go
Tusker bolsters squad with the signing of Yakeen Muteheli
2024 CHAN Chronicles: Team Profile: Algeria
Trent Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool departure
Karanga claims victory at Kiambu Open
Share This Article
Previous Article Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana (right) during 'Our Ocean Conference 2026' Artificial Intelligence (AI) key in maritime training, says Katana
Next Article Egypt denied historic world cup win in draw with Belgium
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Egypt denied historic world cup win in draw with Belgium
2026 FIFA World Cup Football
Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana (right) during 'Our Ocean Conference 2026'
Artificial Intelligence (AI) key in maritime training, says Katana
County News
Three-way tie sets up thrilling finale at Kabete Challenge
Golf Sports
All set ahead of Club Games trials,KCB pumps in Ksh.10M
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

FootballSports

Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder left out of Belgium squad

Sports

KSSSA promise a breathtaking showdown in Kakamega

RallySports

Kenyans Kandie, Mbuki shine in FIM Central Africa Challenge Cup

FootballSports

Sweden stun holders USA to reach quarters

Show More