2026 FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde held their nerves throught out 90 minutes to draw 0-0 with 2010 Champions Spain in their opening World Cup group encounter at Atlanta Stadium,Atlanta USA.

Cape Verde Goalkeper,40,plying his trade with Portugals second division side,Chaves, was oustanding repulsing Spain attack to keep the scores 0-0 at halftime.

The reigning European champions were laboured in attack for long spells and on the occasions Spain threatened the Cape Verde goal, 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha kept them at bay with numerous fine saves.

The introduction of Lamine Yamal as a second-half substitute injected life into his side and the Spain fans inside the stadium, but the Barcelona teenager – making his first appearance for almost eight weeks following his recovery from a hamstring injury – could not produce a decisive moment on his World Cup debut.

Ferran Torres wasted Spain’s best chance in the first half, connecting with Marc Cucurella’s header back across the six-yard box, but hitting the crossbar under pressure from Vozinha.

Mikel Oyarzabal, scorer of their Euro 2024 winner against England, was denied by a superb block from Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes in the closing moments.

And as Spain pushed late on, they were almost caught out at the other end – but they avoided the ignominy of defeat as defender Diney Borges headed a corner straight at goalkeeper Unai Simon.