Amisi unveils PM Party’s 2027 agenda, sets tough terms for alliances

People’s Renaissance Movement (PM) Party Leader, Caleb Amisi, has outlined the party’s 2027 political agenda, saying it will only enter into alliances with parties whose ideologies and values are aligned with its vision for the country.

‎‎Amisi, who is also the Saboti Member of Parliament (MP), was speaking in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County, where he addressed the media during the party’s grassroots mobilisation campaign in the region.

‎‎He said PM was open to working with other political parties ahead of the 2027 General Election, but would not compromise on its core principles in the pursuit of political alliances.

‎‎Amisi said parties seeking to work with PM should demonstrate commitment to the values and principles championed by the movement, including national unity, youth empowerment, women’s participation in leadership, the fight against corruption and respect for the Constitution.

He said PM was positioning itself as a national party that would reject tribal politics and instead promote a political agenda based on issues affecting Kenyans across the country.

‎‎Amisi said the Party would prioritise job creation for young people, arguing that unemployment remained one of the major challenges facing the country.

He also raised concern over Kenya’s growing public debt, calling for leaders to take responsibility for the country’s financial position and ensure public resources were utilized prudently.

‎‎The Party Leader said PM would also push for stronger accountability in governance and leaders who respect the Constitution and the rule of law.

‎‎On possible coalitions ahead of the 2027 polls, he said PM was willing to work with like-minded political formations, but would reject partnerships with parties whose policies and ideological positions differed significantly from its own.

He said the Party would continue expanding its grassroots structures as it seeks to establish a national presence ahead of the next General Election.

‎‎PM Party Secretary-General, Anthony Buluma, said the Party’s entry into Tharaka-Nithi was part of its efforts to take its political message to Kenyans at the grassroots.

‎‎Buluma said Kenyans, particularly young people, were seeking political change and that PM had developed an agenda aimed at addressing challenges facing the youth and the wider population.

He said the Party would continue engaging citizens across the country as it builds support for its political agenda.

‎‎PM Party Women’s League Leader, Patricia Kagendo, said women would be central to the party’s political and development agenda.

‎‎Kagendo, who is eyeing the Tharaka-Nithi Woman Representative seat on a PM ticket, said women should have a greater role in decision-making and national leadership.

‎‎She said the Party was seeking to provide a platform through which women and other previously underrepresented groups, could participate more actively in politics and contribute to development.

Chairman of the Free Kenya Movement, Bob Njagi, who has expressed interest in the 2027 presidential race, said young people needed to take a more active role in determining the country’s political future.

‎‎Njagi said the youth should not only participate in elections as voters, but also seek elective positions and become actively involved in shaping policies that affect their lives.

He noted that increased youth and women participation in politics, would help broaden representation and give more Kenyans an opportunity to participate in the country’s political process.

The PM Party is among emerging political formations seeking to build a nationwide political base, ahead of the 2027 General Election.

‎‎The Party has placed youth empowerment, women’s participation, employment creation, the fight against corruption, national unity, constitutionalism and accountability at the centre of its political agenda.