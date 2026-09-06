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Six arrested in Syokimau for discharge of raw sewage

KNA
By KNA
2 Min Read

Six developers and caretakers have been arrested in Syokimau for illegally discharging untreated sewage and wastewater into the environment in a major enforcement operation targeting public health violations.

The suspects were apprehended during an impromptu crackdown conducted by the Machakos County Enforcement team drawn from the Department of Lands, Housing, Urban Development and Roads.

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Confirming the arrests, Chief Officer for Housing and Urban Development, Benedict Ngumbau, said the operation was prompted by persistent complaints from residents over raw sewage flowing into open areas and residential neighbourhoods.

According to Mr Ngumbau, the illegal discharge has exposed the community to serious health and environmental hazards.

“The untreated sewage being discharged indiscriminately has been posing serious health and environmental risks to the community. We cannot allow a few individuals to endanger the lives of residents,” Mr Ngumbau said.

He disclosed that the County government and the Governor have been issuing repeated warnings to developers and property owners to comply with public health and environmental regulations, including the installation of proper sewerage and drainage systems.

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“We have been issuing warnings to developers to comply with public health and environmental regulations to ensure sewerage and drainage systems are in place. Unfortunately, some have continued to ignore these directives,” he added.

The Chief Officer further urged all property owners in Syokimau and other fast-growing estates in Machakos County to take proactive measures to prevent sewage spillovers and flooding, especially as the country prepares for the predicted El Niño rains.

It also emerged that those arrested were operating without a valid National Environmental Management Authority [NEMA] certificate, a mandatory document that verifies proper sanitation and environmental safety plans for any development.

The county government said the suspects will be arraigned in court, as it intensified surveillance across Syokimau, Mlolongo and Athi River to ensure full compliance.

Mr. Ngumbau maintained that the crackdown will continue until all developers adhere to the law, stressing that environmental safety and public health will not be compromised for profit.

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